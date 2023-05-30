Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

