MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.
MaxLinear Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of MXL stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
