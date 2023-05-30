MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 59,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,034,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 113,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MaxLinear by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 101,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MaxLinear by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

