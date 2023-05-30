Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Megaport from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Megaport Stock Performance

MGPPF opened at $5.88 on Friday. Megaport has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

