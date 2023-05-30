MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

