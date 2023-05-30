Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.