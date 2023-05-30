Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $38.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

