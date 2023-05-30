Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

