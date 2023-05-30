National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

