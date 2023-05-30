NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NTES stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

