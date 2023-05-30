NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NGL opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.61. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

