Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

OCSL stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 207.89 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,445.80%.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

