Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olin by 53,285.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Olin by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

