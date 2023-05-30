OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $4,536,470. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.