Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

