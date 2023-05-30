Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $13,009,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

