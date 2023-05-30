Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.54.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.
Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $13,009,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
