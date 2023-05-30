Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.88.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
