POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in POSCO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 105.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

