POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
POSCO Stock Up 0.1 %
POSCO stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
