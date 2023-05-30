Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

