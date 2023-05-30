Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 33,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $10,498,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after acquiring an additional 579,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

