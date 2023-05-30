Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ross Stores by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

