Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:RY opened at C$123.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The firm has a market cap of C$171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

