Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHG. Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHG opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

