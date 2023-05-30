Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Rises By 24.5%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.