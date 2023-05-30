Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expands By 19.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

