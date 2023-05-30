StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
