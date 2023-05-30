StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 22.5 %

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

