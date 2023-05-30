StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNVR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

