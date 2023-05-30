StockNews.com Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.19. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 76.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

