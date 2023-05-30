StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned about 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.