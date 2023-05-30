StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

