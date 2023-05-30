StockNews.com Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Conn’s Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
