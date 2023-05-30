StockNews.com Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $271.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.67%.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,835 shares of company stock worth $66,680 in the last 90 days. 54.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.