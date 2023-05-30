Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $103.21 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $535.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.