Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.67 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.38) by $1.88. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
