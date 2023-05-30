Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.67 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.38) by $1.88. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

