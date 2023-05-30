Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.54.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$79.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.40 and a 52-week high of C$97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.18. The stock has a market cap of C$144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

