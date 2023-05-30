TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,991,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

