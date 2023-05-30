Truist Financial Begins Coverage on American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Granetta B. Blevins acquired 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 422,312 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.