UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT opened at $155.25 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $157.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.