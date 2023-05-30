Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.81 and its 200 day moving average is $499.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

