Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.81 and its 200 day moving average is $499.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
