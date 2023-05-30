Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.