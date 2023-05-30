Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
