Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

