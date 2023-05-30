VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.

Further Reading

