Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $500.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $425.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.89.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,909,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

