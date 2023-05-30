WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $190.00 at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.33.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $311,919.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,450.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 403.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

