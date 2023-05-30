Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

