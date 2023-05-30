Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $240.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

