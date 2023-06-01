Aion One Day Trading Volume Hits $332.40 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Aion has a market capitalization of $531,802.48 and $332.40 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00132781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00058193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038411 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024247 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

