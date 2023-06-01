Celer Network Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $150.40 million and $6.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

