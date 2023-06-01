Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 3.5%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). 494,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 595,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.34.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

