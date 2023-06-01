EVR (LON:EVRH) Trading 1.1% Higher

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 18,540,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 5,832,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.75.

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

